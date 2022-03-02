Friends, former colleagues and co-workers are invited to celebrate & remember Dagmar Rohde on Monday, March 7, 2022 from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Cody Country Art League Classroom (located in the back of CCAL and Chamber of Commerce). Light refreshments will be served.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.