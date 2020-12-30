Barbara McMillin died Christmas Eve at Spirit Mountain Hospice House. She had battled cancer for the last year and a half.
Barbara was born Barbara Barnett on Jan. 7, 1939, in Iowa City, Iowa. She moved to Cody in the 1950s with her mother and grandmother, who were both nurses employed at Coe Memorial Hospital of Cody. She married Cecil N. McMillin in 1956 and they had three children, Bill, Bob and Becky.
Barbara had a passion for animals. One year, she raised 100 bum lambs when the family lived on a ranch in Meeteetse. She was employed by Malcolm Blessing DVM at the Pet Set, where she sold pets and pet food.
Barbara was a great cook and she used this talent in her employment with aunt Lois (McMillin) Underwood at Underwood Catering. They prepared meals for various organizations in Cody. She was a very hard worker and later in life she worked as a volunteer at Spirit Mountain Hospice.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will be remembered as a great wife, mother and friend.
She is survived by her sons Bill (Lea) McMillin of Cody and Bob (Lori) McMillin also of Cody. She has four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mom Dorothy Anders, her brother William Roberts, her husband Cecil McMillin and her daughter Becky Lowe.
She requested no services be held, so the family has plans to hold a family and friends get-together in the spring at the family farm north of Cody. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Spirit Mountain Hospice House of Cody.
Condolences can be sent on Barbara’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.