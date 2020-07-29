Everett Lavern “Vern” Fales, 89, husband of the late Kay Ann Fales of Cody, died peacefully Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Spirit Mountain Hospice House after a long battle with congestive heart failure.
Born April 2, 1931, in Garland, he was the son of the late Everett Audly Fales and Arilla Jane Fales.
Mr. Fales was educated in Garland and went on to serve in the U. S. Marine Corps during the Korean War where he was wounded in action. He later worked for 20 years at the U.S. Post Office in Lander, as a custodian and maintenance worker.
Mr. Fales moved back to Cody in 1981 where he resided till his death. In his spare time, he was active in model railroading and family genealogy.
He is survived by sons Daniel and his wife Karen of Cody, Darren Fales and David Fales; two grandsons Marty Garcia and wife Linda of Randolph, N.J., and Billy Garcia and wife Tabby of Bean Station, Tenn., four great-grandchildren Allen Garcia, Sierra Garcia, Katie Garcia and Matty Garcia. He is also survived by his sister Blanch Burns.
In addition to his wife Kay, he is predeceased by his brothers Glenn and Merle Fales, and sisters Hazel Davis and Erma Yonts.
A celebration of life will be held at the residence of David and Kristine Fales on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. To RSVP please call Karen Fales at (757) 650-5820.
Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Powell.
The family is requesting in lieu of flowers donations in his name be made to Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
