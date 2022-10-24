On Oct. 3, 2022, at a robust 90 years old, Carole Moore died.
She had a severe stroke on Sunday, Sept. 25, and, after a week of hanging around for goodbyes, she finally went home to her family. It wasn’t quite how she wanted it. Given the choice, she wanted to go fast, with no fuss. She would habitually say, “I’m ready to go. And you can just flush me down the toilet when you’re done.” But, in the end she did what she always did; she put her wishes aside and the needs of others first.
Born June 17, 1932, in Osceola, Wis., Carole was the oldest, only sister to three brothers – Bob, Ron and Tim Engelhardt.
Her family relocated to Wyoming when she was in elementary school, where she had a childhood of Sunday School, costumes, Girl Scouts and chores. She spent her high school years on the honor roll, and was rewarded an Advanced Honor Scholarship at Montana State College. A self-described “typical 1950’s college girl,” after four semesters on the Honor Roll in the nurse training program, she married.
Never one for tradition over style, Carole Louise Engelhardt married John Arthur Cramer Jr. on Christmas Eve 1951 in a dark blue ballerina dress. She became a stay-at-home mom to two boys and a girl; Steve (1953-1975), Sue (1954-1995), and Kenneth Cramer (1956-1978).
She married her second husband, Robert (Bob) Thomas Moore in December 1972. Together Carole and Bob ran a drug store in Colorado, and Carole turned her previous education in nursing into a career as a Pharmacy Technician. When Bob left his pharmacy for Medical Services at Colorado State Penitentiary, Carole went too, and she worked from 1978 to 1996 in her pharmacy career.
Outside of her work, her life revolved around family, traveling and winning at Bridge. A woman best known for two quiet, unassuming extremes: humility and generosity, Carole was also a woman of extreme fortitude.
Both of her sons fell to accidental death at the age of 20. Her daughter grew up, married, gave her three grandchildren, then died of cancer at 40. But Carole did not let her grief rob her of more than death had taken. She found joy in many things: her love for Bridge (especially duplicate), her love of sports (especially Broncos football) and her love of bourbon (especially Manhattans).
She was neither domestic nor old-fashioned, and was always ready to try a new cleaning gadget or the latest technology. As an undaunted septuagenarian, she went salmon-fishing with family in Alaska and moved to the Galveston Bay area in Texas to be closer to family there. Forgetting to settle down, she then moved back to Denver in June 2020.
She hated being the center of attention, and was uncomfortable being the focus of a celebration, but she isn’t here to stop us now. A Celebration of Life was held by family and close friends in Littleton, Colo.
She can’t stop us from talking about her unselfish heart, dry wit, abundant patience, profound resilience, acerbic humor, and funky style… so we intend to. Never one for flowers, if you would like to make a gesture in honor of her memory, give $20 to the next person you see.
