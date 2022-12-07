William “Bill” Badger Johnsey Sr., 83, passed away on Nov. 13, 2022, at New Horizons Care Center in Lovell.
Bill was born in Lenoir, N.C., and after graduating from high school, he entered the military in 1959. While serving as an Air Policeman at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, he met Bonnie McCaulley who worked at the Academy. They married in 1960 and had their first child William (Bill) Jr.
After leaving the Academy, they moved to Hyattville, where second son Robert “Bob” and daughter Brenda were born. Bill and Bonnie divorced after moving to Cody in 1975.
Bill worked at Hoodoo Ranch in Cody as a ranch manager at Carter Ranch. Bill left Cody and moved to Big Piney where he married Katheryn “Kathy” Kenney. There he worked at the Thompson Ranch and Enron Oil and Gas Company.
After retirement Bill and Kathy bought some land in Lovell and built a home along the shore of Lovell Lake where they lived up until his death.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather Edith and Clint Conklin.
He is survived by his wife Kathy of Lovell, his children Bill (Danette) Johnsey, Jr., Bob (Kim) Johnsey of Worland, Brenda Cronk and their mother, Bonnie Johnsey of Cody, brother Joe (Judi) Johnsey of Arkansas and sister Sharon (Mike) of North Carolina, seven grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. There will be no services.
