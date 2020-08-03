Lonny Ray Larson, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at home Dec. 1, 2019, at the age of 54.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1964 (the night Cody froze), to Minerd and Ruby Larson (Vaught). He graduated from Cody High School. On Dec. 9, 2006, Lonny married Gayle (Stewart) Larson.
Lonny enjoyed being a pressman at the Cody Enterprise for many years. He traded professions at Schrader Metal & Designs as a shop foreman for several years. His last known profession was at Baker Hughes as a spooler at the time of his demise.
Lonny had two daughters, Paige and Kendra Larson. He was proud of his girls and their accomplishments. He loved to fish, play darts, drawing and building things with his hands. He had a great sense of humor. He was also an avid music lover; his favorite musical bands were Crash Test Dummies, Nickelback, Bob Seger, and old western musicians such as Johnny Cash and others. He also loved being a Papa to his three grandchildren Tanner, Taylor Quick and Wyatt Carlson.
He was known for his quick wit, his infectious laugh and his kind and compassionate spirit.
He is preceded in death by his father Minerd, Wes Vaught (stepfather) and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife Gayle, his mother Ruby, his children Paige and Kendra Larson, his brothers Keith Dial, Melvin and Rick Larson, two half-sisters Barbara Anderson, Myleen Clawson, Joshua (stepson) and Holly Carlson, several cousins, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and grandchildren.
Join us for a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Bennett Butte Cemetery in Clark and/or after at Clark Pioneer Recreation Center for a Celebration of Life.
Condolences can also be sent at BallardFH.com.
