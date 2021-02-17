Donald “Don” Arthur Wagner, Sr., 80, of Cody passed away Feb. 9, 2021, in Billings.
Don was born July 7, 1940, in McComb City, Mont., to Arthur and Wilhelmina “Minnie” (Rittal) Wagner. Don served six years in the Marine Corps. After serving in Vietnam, Don returned to Montana where he worked in the oil fields and met his future wife Sandra “Sandi” York.
Don and Sandi were married on Feb. 19, 1971 in Glasgow, Mont. During the early years of their marriage, Don and Sandi moved frequently while Don worked on oil rigs throughout Colorado, Utah and Wyoming; finally settling and raising their family in Cody.
Don spent many years as a tool pusher on oil rigs and as a consultant to oil companies helping to run rigs throughout the region. Don enjoyed his work and during his down-time enjoyed boating and fishing, tinkering in his garage, working on small engines and spoiling his dogs.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and 10 of his 12 siblings. Don is survived by his wife of 50 years Sandra Wagner; two sons Terry Wagner and partner Leeann Brown of Mountlake Terrace, Wash., and Donald “Donny” Wagner, Jr. and wife Keri of Cheyenne; one daughter, Tammy Friedman of Cody; four grandchildren, Todd and Morrigan Wagner of Cheyenne, and Dusty and Ashley Friedman of Cody.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Don’s honor to the Park County Wyoming Animal Shelter or an animal rescue of your choice.
An online guestbook is available a BallardFH.com.
