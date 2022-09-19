Joyce Lorraine Patrick passed away Sept. 10, 2022, in Rochester, Minn., after complications from heart surgery.
Born in Rawlins on Feb. 18, 1952, to the late A.K and Betty Anderson, she grew up in an ideal small-town environment.
As her yearbook shows, she was involved in everything from choir to cheerleading. She and her loving sister Linda (Jim) Connelly honored their parents in every aspect of their lives.
In December of 1971, while skiing in Steamboat Springs, she met her husband of 48 years, Nic Patrick. They attended the University of Wyoming, fell in love and were married in 1974 and soon set about building their life and dream home together on the Patrick family ranch in the South Fork valley.
The home was drawn on the back of a paper plate at the Diamond Bar cow camp as they cut Lodgepole logs to craft their dream. They had three children Jessica (Bryan) Treglia, Rebecca Johnson and Benjamin (Holly) Patrick. Although they spent two years in Laramie for work and some education, Cody was always home and they moved there permanently in 1978.
Once there, they started Chinook Construction, which flourished under Joyce’s management and legal/accounting skills. When asked if she would ever get a business degree, Joyce would laugh and say she learned business through the school of hard knocks.
Despite her modesty, she was intelligent and a wise business partner. She was an amazing proofreader, even after taking the documents to a lawyer she could find all the errors they missed and would politely correct them. She had a knack for understanding people and provided practical and thoughtful guidance to all of their endeavors. Everyone respected her and her word was her bond.
In 1988 a two-week backcountry pack trip with the 7D Ranch turned into an escape from the Yellowstone Clover Mist fire. Out the Lamar Valley through Hoodoo Basin and into Sunlight, Joyce kept her mother-in-law, nephew and three small children gathered up and safely out of harm’s way.
She showed calm and strength again in 2013 when Nic showed up at the front door severely mauled by a grizzly bear. She sprang into action and drove 20 miles barefoot to meet the ambulance two miles out of town. She followed him to Denver and over the next 14 months nursed him back to a full recovery. She stepped up to all challenges with grace and practicality, knowing that she was the bedrock the family depended on.
Throughout their 46 years in Cody, Joyce treasured her life on the South Fork and took full advantage of it. For 10 years she and her friends Marilyn, Andy and Bob trained and rode cutting horses. She was as comfortable on a mountain trail as she was in the arena and always treated her horses with respect and kindness. She also did a girls backpack trip from Cabin Creek to Turpin Meadows with friends Sandy, Marty and Sally and several more trips through Yellowstone with her daughter Rebecca and friends.
She grew gardens full of organic vegetables and fruits and spent hours making their South Fork property gorgeous with trees, flowers, and beautiful bushes that defied their normal growing zones due to her green thumb and care. She and Nic went hiking several times a week to enjoy the beautiful area in which they made their home.
Joyce was passionate about all of her endeavors; whether it was painting trim, restoring furniture or beading a pair of baby moccasins for her grandchildren, she was a meticulous crafts woman. Everything she touched was improved.
Joyce was an accomplished pianist, needle pointer, beader and gardener. She loved curating, restoring and collecting Native American beadwork and antique furniture and was always looking for that next special piece of art to hang. Joyce never quit educating herself. She finished her college degree remotely before there were online classes while caring for three small children and running their business. She studied Spanish every morning and practiced it on several trips to Spanish-speaking countries. Last year she decided to get her Master Gardening Certificate and did so through the Master’s Classes available online. She also loved spending time with her dear friends and family; whether it was backcountry pack trips, yoga classes, book club, long intimate phone calls, or just a quiet backyard get-together, she cherished every moment with them all.
Joyce provided a loving and caring home for her family. She was a great listener and family counselor – a running joke in the family was to ask WWJD (what would Joyce do). The answer was always the right thing – maybe the hard thing, maybe the thing you were hoping to avoid, but always the thing that provided the most honest, best quality, and proper result.
She especially loved each and every one of her grandchildren. She connected to each grandchild individually, encouraging their uniqueness and providing a safe space for them to be themselves. She put great thought in each and every gift she gave her family, but the biggest gift she gave was the intangible lessons she taught us about how life should be lived and what we should consider important.
Aside from her obvious physical beauty outside, her inner beauty was apparent to all who knew and loved her. She was kind and tolerant but no nonsense when the occasion called for it. She had a passion for life and lived it to the fullest every day.
Every morning she would wake up curious and thankful for the marvel that surrounded her. She stood for doing the right things the right way, not taking shortcuts, and always being honest and true to yourself and others. She had a wonderful sense of humor and of the absurd which helped her carry through many of life’s challenges.
She did not tolerate dishonesty, intolerance or racism. She loved the natural world and celebrated it in her organic methods, natural gardening, and supporting the organizations that fight to protect it. Joyce had special connection to sandhill cranes and smiled at their trill when a local pair would fly from the river to the hayfield every summer morning. Cranes are her totem; when you see those beautiful and elegant birds, remember Joyce and her loving legacy.
Joyce is survived by her husband Nic Patrick, daughter Jessica Lorraine Patrick Treglia (Bryan), granddaughters Cassie, Tori, Lexi and grandson Zach, daughter Rebbeca Jean Johnson, granddaughter Iris and grandson Rhys, son Benjamin Nichols Patrick (Holly), grandson Zade and granddaughter Lena, her sister Linda (Jim) Connelly, aunt Sallie O’Hair and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There is a gaping hole in the heart of everyone who knew her. She would want you to mend that hole with love, compassion, and appreciation for every moment you live. If you wish to remember her, she would suggest a donation to an organization that is working to protect the natural environment. There will be a celebration of her life June 24, 2023. Memories and condolences can be left on Joyce’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
