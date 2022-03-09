Loretta Ellen Stapleton of Cody passed away peacefully on March 5, 2022.
A rosary will be prayed at Ballard Funeral Home on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 2 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m.
Loretta was born May 28, 1955, in Guthrie, Okla., to Marjorie Hedgecock and Clyde Teuscher.
She attended Guthrie High School, graduated from Rose State College with a degree in Nursing, and later receiving a Master’s degree in Nursing Education.
In 1977, she met the love of her life, James Stapleton, in Kansas. They were married on May 2, 1981, in Oklahoma. They spent 45 wonderful years together with a deep love that will last forever. They raised two daughters who Loretta doted over; they enjoyed many adventures together. Loretta adored her family and put them above everything else in life.
Icon. Nursing legend. Unforgettable. One of a kind. Loretta was a passionate leader who dedicated over 45 years to the medical field. She drove quality patient care, led by example and advocated for all. Loretta devoted herself to make a positive impact in the community. She was a fierce defender of nurses and patients’ rights. Loretta recognized friends and coworkers as family.
Loretta lit up every room with positivity and joy! Never a dull moment. A do-er with amazing work ethic. Her confidence and excitement made you want to get involved in all of life’s activities with joy and laughter. She encouraged everyone to see the good in people. An amazing wife, grandmother, mother, sister, friend, mentor and nurse to all. We will remember her warm presence and laugh that brought light and happiness to everyone she met.
We are grateful to love you eternally.
Loretta is survived by her husband James Stapleton; daughter Katherine Stapleton, son-in-law Zachary Minniear and grandson Porter Minniear; daughter Kelli Christopher, son-in-law Eoghan Christopher, and grandchildren Lochlan, Fiadh, and Maggie Christopher; and sisters Roxie Coburn and Jennie Woodard. Loretta lived for her family.
Loretta was proceeded in death by her parents Marjorie Hedgecock and Clyde Teuscher.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations may be made to Cody Regional Health Foundation for nursing scholarships.
Condolences may be shared at BallardFH.com.
