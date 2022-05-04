Dale M. Neff of Cody passed away after a long illness.
He was 86 years old and still giving the family their work orders daily for the family farm located on Heart Mountain.
Dale came into the world on Sept. 30, 1935, to Ray and Lola Neff in Hastings, Neb. He was the first of three boys. Dale spent his childhood in Hastings playing ball and picking up cans to recycle to have money to play at the YMCA.
His love of sports continued even into his service in the U.S. Army. He was a sharpshooter and expert rifleman, but only so he could play ball. He traveled to France and Germany with the Army and often sent letters back to his mother about his travels.
After the Army, Dale started working on construction, which took him to Newcastle where he made lifelong friends of Shirley Jones and Jeanette Ray. He considered them his sisters, and they treated him as such by being their bossy loving selves.
He then went to Red Lodge and was constructing the new high school. There he met the love of his life, Peggy Cabetto. They married on Oct. 28, 1961, in Red Lodge.
They soon welcomed their baby girl Cindy Marie into the world on Aug. 25, 1962. Dale continued building homes and enjoying being a father and husband. On April 6, 1971, they welcomed a son, David Neff. Dale and Peggy lived in Cody for many years while he was a self-employed contractor building a lot of the homes and businesses around Cody. One was the bandshell at City Park. After years of town life, Dale found the farm on Heart Mountain and he bought it in 1977. The following year he built one of the first solar berm houses in the area.
Dale was happiest on the farm and raised several different crops. He loved springer spaniel dogs and always had one with him on the job site or while cutting wood on Rattlesnake.
Dale loved Rattlesnake Mountain and would head up as soon as the snow would allow in the spring and he was usually the last off the mountain in the fall with that last loaded-down truck of wood. It was not about the wood as much as where he found his peace. He dragged many kids, grandkids and neighbor kids to help with the “get a load a wood” trips, but those trips were far more than just a load of wood.
Dale and his family worked the farm growing gluten-free organic oats, organic wheat, hay, cereal barley and of course beef. Dale loved his Romagnola cattle. Dale had been unhealthy the last few years, but he was still farming and irrigating up till he was 84 years old. He loved his home on Heart Mountain and he lived there until two days before passing.
He is survived by his brother Dean Neff of Tucson, Ariz., his daughter Cindy and husband Mike Wheeler of Cody, and his son David and daughter-in-law Shelly of Heart Mountain. He loved his nine grandchildren and adored his nine great-grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father Ray and mother Lola of Hastings, his baby sister who passed away at 5 days old, his wife Peggy and his younger brother Don.
Funeral services will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. with the family present for visitation the hour prior. Graveside services with the VFW Honor Guard will be at Riverside Cemetery following. Memories and condolences can be shared on Dale’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.