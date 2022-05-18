Charles William Eagler (better known as Chuck) passed away on May 8, 2022. He was 97 years and 50 days old. He was born to Daniel Percy Eagler and Florence Elizabeth (Schell) Eagler on March 19, 1925 at home in Bunkertown, Juniata County, Penn. He joined the Navy in 1943. After his discharge in 1946 he and a friend traveled west. Arriving in the Cody area he found work at Antlers Ranch (Mays) outside of Meeteetse. There he met his wife, Joan Shoemaker, who was the ranch cook’s helper. They were married on Oct. 22, 1948 in Billings, Mont.
In 1952 he went to work for Husky Oil Company at the refinery and worked there until he retired in 1982 when Husky closed the refinery operations in Cody. He made many lifelong friends while at Husky. After his retirement he worked at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West as a floor guard where he enjoyed meeting many new people.
He is predeceased by his infant brother Homer, his toddler sister Patty Anne, his infant daughter Sarah Elizabeth and his brother-in-law Ed Fanus. He is survived by his wife, Joan of Cody. His sister, Lois Fanus of Palmarya, Penn. and his brother Donald (Kay) Eagler of Thompsontown, Penn. His children; daughter Patty (Greg) Brooks of Cody; son William (Noreen) Eagler of Cody and son Charlie (Linda) Eagler of Grand Junction, Colo.. Grandchildren Sarah (Thad) Trujillo of Cheyenne, Wyo.; Tim (Mandy) Eagler of Green River, Wyo.; Kyle Van Setten of Grand Junction; Larissa Van Setten of Marysville, Wash.; Lloyd Reyes of Cody. Great grandchildren Landon and Mikaila Trujillo of Cheyenne; Hannah Manual (Austin Brant) of Grand Junction; and Taydon, Brynlee, Taylen, Brylie, Tayson and Bryton Eagler of Green River.
Cremation has taken place. There will be no services per his wishes.
Memories and condolences can be left on Chuck’s memorial page at BallardFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.