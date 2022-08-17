Our dad, James Allen London of Cody passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 11, holding the hand of his beloved wife Judi.
Jim was born on Jan. 12, 1945, in Brookville, Pa., to Lyman David and Joanne Elizabeth (Songer) London. Jim graduated high school in Miami, Fla., in 1962. He immediately enlisted in the United States Navy, deploying twice to Vietnam.
In 1968, Jim married Judith Ann (Edens) Boston. They raised five kids together, have 13 grandkids, and four great-grandkids.
He retired from Thiokol Corp in Northern Utah in 2006, and they moved to Cody, which quickly became home to them.
He loved to do “honey-do” projects for Judi, moving metric tons of rock, bark, furniture and lumber to create places in their yards that they could sit, drink coffee and enjoy each other’s company.
Most of all, Jim loved to sit with his “Poopsie Darling” Judi. Whether it was sitting together in front of the fire, playing games together, or going for drives in Yellowstone.
Jim had a very generous heart. Often, family and friends were amazed to receive beautiful gifts of refinished furniture, antiques, or recycled treasures Jim created for them personally. He was very creative, and could see potential where others saw junk. Jim took great joy in letting grandkids “shop” in his garage.
Gifting and acts of service were his love languages, and Jim enjoyed demonstrating them for his family and friends.
When he would consider his pain and discomfort fighting cancer, he would console himself (and others) by explaining that God still had work for him to do. For the last several months of his life, Jim was moved to speak often about his faith, his experience with God’s grace, and his anticipation to spend eternity with Jesus.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and younger sister.
He is survived by his wife Judi, and five children: Dennis (Lora) London, Christy (Mack) Nelson, Robyn (Tom) Lawrence, Michael (Meggan) London, and Jason (Michelle) London, 13 grandkids and spouses, and four great-grandkids. Also surviving are his two brothers, Tom (Sharon) London and Eddie (Pam) London.
Funeral services will be held at Open Gate Fellowship in Cody on Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.
Condolences can be left on Jim’s page at BallardFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.