Alan Lee Siggins was born on Dec. 22, 1941, in Cody.
His parents were Geraldine Puffer Siggins and Raymond Benson Siggins, Jr. Gerry used to talk about the very cold weather that winter, and she and baby Alan had to remain in the hospital extra days, until they could return to the family’s Triangle X Ranch on the upper South Fork. They later moved to what was called the “Wilson Place” along Hardpan Creek and then to the Double L Bar Ranch.
It was a wonderful place for children, especially after Alan was joined by sister Barbara a few years later. Alan sometimes entertained himself by imitating the chickens taking a dirt bath. One of his activities involved rolling the incinerator barrel up a hill, climbing into it and rolling down the hill. His mother was not impressed to see him covered in black ashes. With Hardpan Creek close by and fossils to hunt on a hill behind the ranch buildings, the children had endless, entertaining possibilities.
When Alan and Bobbie were ready for school, they attended the Hardpan School near the River Bridge. They were fortunate to have David Smith as their teacher for several years. He did an excellent job keeping the pupils interested and learning, whether inside or outside.
Alan’s family operated a guest ranch and an outfitting business. Alan’s father Ray and Ray’s brother Don Siggins operated the ranch as a partnership. In 1941 they added registered polled Hereford cattle and purchased some from the Spidel Ranch in Montana. Sister Betty Siggins Moser and her husband Roscoe Moser did most of the fitting and showing the cattle. When Alan and Barbara were old enough to join 4-H they had cattle projects, and Ray and Gerry were 4-H leaders.
Alan recalled leading the bull he was showing in the parade which preceded in front of the grandstand. Just as Alan, leading the bull, reached the grandstand a band or some musical group began playing and all of a sudden Alan was standing in front of the crowd with an empty halter. He recalled that he received a standing ovation!
Alan went to high school in Cody, graduating with the class of 1960. That fall, he enrolled in Montana State College in Bozeman, majoring in ag production. Deanna Sagebaum, who had just graduated from Belt Valley High School, east of Great Falls, also enrolled at MSC. Alan happened to be a roommate of some of Deanna’s classmates. That is how they met. After college, Alan joined the Army National Guard and Deanna, having a degree in Bacteriology, still had a year of internship in medical technology to complete which she did in the Montana Deaconess Hospital in Great Falls. Alan and Deanna were married on Nov. 25, 1967. They made their home on the ranch in Wyoming, continuing to raise polled Hereford cattle. Alan loved those Hereford cattle even when “night calling.” He and Pete Jachowski sold yearling and 2-year-old bulls and heifers. He never tired of endless chores, feeding and irrigating. When he wasn’t with the cattle he could be found working on machinery in the shop.
Tragically in recent years, symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease showed up, making it impossible to continue working on the ranch. The ranch was sold to the TE Ranch and most of the cattle were sold to ranchers who raise Herefords.
During the past years, as Alan’s symptoms worsened he could no longer do the work he loved. He entered hospice care at Spirit Mountain Hospice House on Thursday, May 5, and died in the early morning on May 9.
Alan is survived by his wife Deanna, sister Barbara (Don) Woerner, nephews Russell (Lisa) and Dr. Douglas Woerner and their children. Also surviving are numerous cousins.
Memorial services will be on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 11a.m., at Ballard Funeral Home.
Please consider a donation to the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 2232 Dell Range Blvd., Suite 101, Cheyenne, WY, 82009.
Memories and condolences can be shared on Alan's memorial page at BallardFH.com.
