Paul Marvin Wheeler, 85, of Cody, passed away on June 19, 2023.
Paul was born Sept. 17, 1937, to Clifford and Josephine Wheeler. Clifford passed in 1938, and his mother Josephine married Carl Jewel in 1941. Carl passed in 1966. Paul’s mother passed in 1997. Paul’s brother Edward passed in 1977. Paul’s family stretched far and wide full of nieces, nephews and grandchildren he adored.
Paul graduated from Rawlins High School in 1955. Following high school, Paul attended Brigham Young University for one year. He returned to Rawlins to court and marry his love Norma Epperson, and they married on June 28, 1957.
Paul and Norma traveled to Laramie and lived in student housing while Paul pursued his accounting degree. They were joined in Laramie by Paul’s brother Ed and his wife Juvanna. It just so happens that the brothers married sisters and the Wheeler/Epperson family trees began.
Paul and Norma’s first child, Tami, was born Oct. 25, 1959, a bouncy baby girl. Dad’s darling.
Paul graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1963. Their son, Gary Paul, was born that summer, June 23, 1963. A brand-new baby boy.
Paul and Norma moved their family to Colorado Springs, Colorado for a short stint, and finally moved to Cody in 1964. Paul landed a job with Husky Oil Co. It was in Cody that the family would establish their roots.
Paul worked for Husky Oil Co. up until their closure in the early 1980s. Paul then pursued many ventures until settling at the City of Cody where he retired at the age of 60. Paul served on the city council for two terms, and was council president. He also served as President of American Legion, Babe Ruth baseball and Little League baseball. He was a big supporter of scouting and absolutely loved youth sports. A proud grandpa, he lived to watch his grandkids compete and was their biggest fan.
Paul loved hunting, the outdoors and golf. He and Norma traveled to many places domestic and abroad. They shared many golf outings with dear friends. Paul was a lifelong member of the Elks Club and a Mason. He was an avid fan of Wyoming Cowboy athletics, Colorado Rockies, Denver Broncos and Cody High School athletics.
Paul is survived by his wife of 65 years Norma; daughter Tami (Jerry) Clark; son Gary (Jenny) Wheeler; grandchildren Keenan Clark, Jordan Wheeler, Erin Clark; and four great-grandchildren. He will be missed by family friends and all who knew him.
Memorial services will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. A brief committal service will follow at Riverside Cemetery and then friends and family will gather at the funeral home for refreshments and fellowship. Memories and condolences can be shared on Paul’s memorial page at ballardfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.