Helen Johnson passed peacefully on Feb. 24, 2020, in Red Lodge surrounded by her family. A full obituary was published in the Cody Enterprise on March 4, 2020.
Please join in remembering and honoring the life of Helen at the Little “Poker” Church, Christ Episcopal Church in Cody on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. A reception will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.