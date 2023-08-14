Virginia LaVonne Qualls, surrounded by the embrace of her family, peacefully passed on August 10th, 2023. Born on August 1, 1935, in Upton, Wyoming, she was the eldest daughter of Inez and Lawrence Jackson.
Her family’s journey led to Cody when she was a young girl. She enjoyed eleven siblings – Neil, Maxine, Charles, Herschel, Harley, Carolyn, Patricia, Judy, Gerrie, Debra and Diane. She lovingly undertook the role of ensuring her younger sisters were always presentable for school and church.
After her graduation from Cody High, Virginia pursued her passion for early childhood education, studying in Spearfish, South Dakota.
In 1955, destiny smiled upon her as she met and married Jimmie Qualls in her hometown of Cody. Together, they embarked on a journey that led them to Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park in 1970, where they nurtured their family, including their daughters – Vickie, Joni, and Lisa.
The Qualls family enjoyed life in Yellowstone. Virginia was an active participant in many events at the Mammoth Elementary School. She enjoyed ice skating in the winter and family fishing expeditions at Yellowstone Lake. Even into her later years, she could be found enjoying winter ice fishing on Sunshine Reservoir with her son-in-law Ted.
Virginia worked as a clerk in the post office in Mammoth during the winter months while also serving as the post mistress at the Old Faithful post office during the summer. Her commitment persisted even through challenges, including the Yellowstone fire of 1988 where she was caught in the middle of a dangerous fire storm at Old Faithful.
Virginia and Jimmie embarked on a new chapter enjoying 15 years spending winters in the warmer climate of St. George.
She shared her love for line dancing by teaching, along with assuming the role of event coordinator. She also found joy working at the Buffalo Bill Cody Museum’s gift shop during summers.
Virginia had a fondness for jewelry, particularly native American pieces, and her impeccable taste made her one of the museum’s best customers.
Her passion for dressing up was never unnoticed, as she always adorned herself with stylish outfits, jewelry and flawless hair before stepping out of her home.
Virginia was truly selfless and her ability to see the best in everyone was a trait that set her apart. She was blessed to maintain friends from childhood and enjoyed attending church services.
She loved music of all kinds. Her joyful spirit often led her to line dancing in her living room when favorite songs played.
Virginia was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 62 years, Jimmie, her brother Hershel and her parents.
She is survived by her daughters Vickie Slate (Ted Slate), Joni Rodger (Scott Rodger), and Lisa Qualls, along with her grandsons Garrett, Taylor and Alexander.
The family will hold a private memorial service at Riverside Cemetery in Cody to celebrate Virginia’s life.
Her memory will forever be etched in our hearts as a beacon of grace and strength.
Memories and condolences can be shared on Virginia’s memorial page at www.BallardFH.com.
