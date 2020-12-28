Bernard “Tiny” Jay Applegate, 65, husband of Marilyn (Prim) Applegate, of Cody, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 16, 2020.
Tiny was born on July 14, 1955, in New Rockford, N.D., to the late Delbert Applegate and Carol Bode.
Tiny was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served in the United States Marines. He was a patriot and loved his country.
He was dependable, reliable and an amazing person. He was known for his attention to detail and precision as a mechanic. He loved old muscle cars, he liked to fix things, and he was patient in his craft. He liked things to be clean, orderly and tidy.
Tiny was always smiling, happy and sarcastic. He liked playing jokes and giving people a hard time because he loved people. He liked helping people, and was always willing to lend a hand. He never asked for anything from anyone and just took care of things.
Tiny loved his wife, kids and grandkids more than anything, they were his world. He loved fishing, and he could outfish anyone. He loved hunting, the mountains and the outdoors. Children were naturally drawn to him and he had a mutual care and love of children and elderly people. He was an undefeated rummy player. He was a real-life superhero, he would defend anyone that he thought was vulnerable or needed help. He had a big heart and loved old westerns.
Tiny is survived by his wife Marilyn (Prim) Applegate of Cody, his son Ben and wife Carley of Casper; his son Bruce and wife Shawna of Sunrise, Fla.; his daughter Julie and husband Mike of Bridger; 11 grandchildren; his two sisters Sharon and Vicky Higdem and his mother Carol Bode of North Dakota.
Tiny was preceded in death by his father Delbert and his brother Kenny Applegate.
Funeral services will be held this summer, and more information will be available at that time.
Condolences can be posted on Tiny’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
Semper Fi brother, another Marine to guard the gates of Heaven
