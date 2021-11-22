Carla DeJohn Fortunato, 67, of Cody passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 10, 2021.
Carla was born March 1, 1954 to Charles and Margaret (Lordi) DeJohn in New York City. She was raised in West Caldwell, N.J. and graduated from West Caldwell High School. She earned a B.S. in Psychology from Davis and Elkins College and a M.S. in Counseling Education from Virginia Tech University.
Helping and counseling people was Carla’s passion beginning in her early high school days. She was able to start her professional career as a VISTA Volunteer as the Volunteer Coordinator for Substance Abuse Services of New River Valley, a.k.a The Raft, in Blacksburg, Va. After moving to Tempe, Ariz., she was employed by Arizona State University as a substance abuse counselor and later as an Employee Assistance Professional for EAP Services in Phoenix, Ariz.
Carla and family moved to Cody in 1994 where she was employed as an Outpatient Counselor at West Park Hospital’s Cedar Mountain Center and later as the Employee Assistance Counselor at West Park Hospital. In 2001, Carla opened a private practice, Breakthrough Counseling and Consulting, servicing hospitals, public entities and businesses in the Big Horn Basin until retiring in 2007 to assist her mother.
Carla is survived by her husband Leonard, son Daniel of Tempe, sister Linda (DeJohn) Walker and family of Blacksburg, Louis and June Lordi of Waretown, N.J. and cousins Kara Lordi also of Waretown and Carl Lordi of Bloomfield, N.J.
Carla was a true animal lover and in her remembrance the family is asking that donations be made in her name to the Park County Animal Shelter online at: parkcountyanimalshelter.org or mailed to: 3 Arrow Ave., Cody WY 82414.
No services are planned. Condolences to Carla’s family can be left on her memorial page at BallardFH.com
