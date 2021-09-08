On Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 Perry Walker Russell of Clark passed away in hospice at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Montana. He was 64 years old.
He was born on Feb. 21, 1957, in Wilmington, N.C., to Ivey Charles Russell and Georgia Russell Lambert. He was known as Walker to all his friends and family.
Walker loved learning and held degrees from Pfeiffer College, East Carolina University and North Carolina State.
After graduating with a doctoral degree in molecular biology, he worked at North Carolina State developing the process of transferring nitrogen genes into plants to prevent soil depletion. Walker also enjoyed researching the thermophiles of the hot springs in Yellowstone National Park. Investigating the role they played in evolution.
At Cumberland University he advised nursing and pre-med students. Most recently he was employed by Sheridan College, teaching biology. He also loved antique firearms and was an antique firearms dealer. He was a member of the Frontiersman of N.C. And the Single Action Shooting Society.
Walker was preceded in death by his father Ivey C. Russell, mother Georgia Russell Lambert, stepfather Garland Lambert, and beloved dogs Gusty, Bear and Shadow.
He is survived by his brother Charles Russell, uncle’s Derl Walker, Perry (Mac) Walker and Charles Walker; stepsister Gail Gilligan, stepbrother Gary Lambert, ex-wife Gloria and many cousins.
His family would like to thank his personal caregiver Cayenne Dodge for attending to him with compassion and kindness during his last year of life. Walker’s ashes have been spread at a location of his request.
There will be no services held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.