Patricia L. Class passed away Dec. 27, 2022.
She was predeceased by her Mom, Dad and three brothers.
She lived most of her life in upstate New York, where she worked for IBM for 30 years.
Along with her husband Ed, they moved out west to be with family, living in Pocatello, Idaho, Laramie and finally Cody.
She leaves behind her husband Ed Class, son Corey Class, daughter-in-law Gretl Class, her three grandsons Logan, Bridger and Sawyer Class, and her beloved sister Barbara DeMarchis in Buffalo, N.Y.
Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her family and her dog Bailey. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, friend and person. She will be missed.
In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.
Condolences may be expressed at Ballardfh.com.
