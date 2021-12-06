Janet Kay Edgar, 66, of Meeteetse, Wyo. passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 29, 2021 due to an infection. She was born March 31, 1955 in Denver to Norman and Beverly Wheeler. Her sister Susan welcomed her to the world, and two years later they both greeted a little brother, Lyle. The family moved to the mountains and started a business contracting, subdividing and building cabins in partnership with Norman’s parents, Harold and Muriel.
Janet grew up in the Rockies, attending Rollinsville Elementary and Nederland High School. She and her siblings roamed and explored the mountains together, taking hikes that lasted all day. When Jan was in the 5th grade, the family bought a truck camper and spent long summer weeks every year exploring national parks and historic sites in the western United States. Grandpa Wheeler awakened Jan’s interest in history by taking us to “ghost towns” where he’d lived and mined in the early 1900s. The family first visited Cody and Yellowstone Park in 1966.
In high school, Janet was more excited about her Honda 90 mini-bike than her sister’s horse, but that changed in California where she moved after graduating high school in 1973. She became very interest in horses and met a good friend, Annie McClure, who invited her to Cody where she met the love of her life Larry Edgar in 1987. In 1990, she and Larry participated in a 260-mile horseback trip on the Wyoming Centennial Wagon Train. She loved experiencing, re-enacting and making history.
Jan and Larry were married on her 39th birthday, March 31, 1994, joking that they’d have one less special date to remember. A celebration of her life will be held on April 2, 2022 at Old Trail Town.
Jan and Larry lived on the outskirts of Cody until the city grew around them and they bought their dream house in the country outside Meeteetse. Together they managed Western Heritage Studios. Larry painted and sculpted. Jan matted, framed and shipped. They worked closely with Larry’s brother Bob Edgar, founder of Old Trail Town. After Bob’s health declined they spent years working to keep the museum together, finally succeeding in April 2009 when Old Trail Town became a nonprofit foundation with Larry on the Board of Directors. After that they took time away to cruise the Panama Canal and Alaska with family.
One of Jan’s brainstorms was Old Trail Town Christmas, a festive old-time celebration for locals which was held every December from 2010-2019. Another brainstorm was the gift shop at Old Trail Town, which opened in 2009. She enjoyed finding interesting and unique items for it and keeping it well-stocked. In 2015, she began the project of redecorating the interiors of the buildings to make them more attractive and authentic.
Jan enthusiastically did whatever needed to be done. She watched YouTube to figure out how to solve intractable problems without calling “experts” to her remote home. She loved Larry, art, history, her dogs, America and the wild frontier spirit of Wyoming. She was a caregiver who volunteered on more than one occasion to stay beside friends and family members through life-threatening medical crises.
Janet was preceded in death by her father Norman in 1997 and her mother Beverly in February 2021. Janet is survived by her husband, Larry Edgar, her sister Susan Weston of Alaska, brother Lyle Wheeler of Colorado, many Edgar family members, and a wealth of friends and neighbors who enriched her life and with whom she leaves the warmth of happy memories.
