Ladica Jeanne Jenkins, 38, of Cody, passed away unexpectedly at her home on May 13, 2021.
She was born March 2,1982, in Miles City, Mont. to Kimberly Fowler and Bobby Jenkins.
As a child she lived in Montana and Wyoming, with some of her fondest memories being the times spent at her Papa and Grandma’s farm in Veteran, Wyo. She later graduated from Cody High School.
She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant, taking care of her residents as if they were family and building close friendships with her coworkers until her health forced her to end her employment.
Ladica loved to have fun, laugh and listen to music. She could often be found fishing and camping and enjoyed taking photos along the way. Finding “good deals” while at garage sales or used stores was a frequent mission. She believed in living a simple life and creating memories with those she loved especially her two children Masen and Evie.
She is survived by her children Masen Brainard, Evie Custer and beloved dogs Chewy and Jack Jack; parents Kimberly Fowler and Bobby Jenkins; brothers Robby Jenkins and Steven Butterfield; grandparents Carl and Carol Carlson and Beth Jenkins; special friend and neighbor Jim; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Ladica was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.
Services will be held at Ballard Funeral Home on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Randy Shaw. Condolences can be sent on Ladica’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
