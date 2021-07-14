Jo Ellis Gordon, 92, of Cody, died July 13, 2021 at Cody Regional Health’s Long Term Care Center.
Graveside services will be at Riverside Cemetery on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 10 a.m. Condolences can be sent at BallardFH.com.
