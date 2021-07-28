Margaret Louise “Peggy” Sharp Bennion died July 27, 2021, from complications of a stroke.
Services will be held in Las Vegas in the Spring Valley Ward Chapel, 4545 New Forest Dr., on Aug. 4, with interment Aug. 5, at the Parowan City Cemetery in Parowan, Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.