Kevin Wayne Flowers passed away on Dec. 1, 2021.
Kevin was born Feb. 13, 1971, the first of Dennis and Sheila Flowers’ three children. He excelled at sports. He played on the Cody Cubs baseball team and was an All-Star athlete in high school. He graduated Cody High School with honors in 1989. He joined the Navy in 1995. His children, Zach and Alex, were born in San Diego after leaving the service in 2001. The family moved to New York after the kids were born where Kevin worked in nuclear energy.
Three years ago, Kevin returned to his roots in Cody. He was a man of great passions. He loved with his whole heart and would do anything for you no matter what. He loved the outdoors and loved taking photos of the Wyoming landscapes, a place he found beautiful. He loved to share his passion for the outdoors with others, always the first to volunteer to show visitors around whether family, friends or strangers. Still an athlete, he enjoyed golfing, & kayaking. He loved to have a good time with friends and family who will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Flowers. He is survived by his mother Sheila Flowers, his siblings, Jeffrey and Desiree Flowers and his children Zach and Alex Flowers.
A memorial, a celebration of his life, love and friendship is planned for Saturday Dec. 11, 2 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home.
