John Billings, former Wyoming outfitter, passed away June 26 after one helluva fight with Lou Gehrig’s disease. He would’ve turned 73 on July 17.
He was born and raised in Billings, Mont. His parents, John G. and Ruth Billings, were both school teachers who encouraged his scholastic endeavors. John held advanced degrees in physics and chemistry.
A prolific writer, John published his first book, “Into the Tall and the Uncut,” in 2018. His second book, “Elk Wars and Kindred Matters, Vol. 1,” was recently published, even though his mind and body were being taken from him.
He often spoke fondly of several hired hands who helped him with his outfitting business, Open Creek Outfitting.
Surviving at the family home in Billings are his partner of 10 years Barb Bush and constant feline companion Honeybear.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Cody, to be announced. Cremation has taken place.
