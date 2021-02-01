Kathleen Coila Bower (Roberts), who was affectionately known as “Katie,” died peacefully at her daughter’s home in Texas on Jan. 20, 2021, at the age of 95.
She was the picture of kindness and a most wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law and friend.
Katie was born in Van Tassell, Wyo., on Oct. 19, 1925, in the O’Connor house. She was raised in the Lusk area with her parents, James and Leona Roberts (Calhoun), and 12 siblings. Katie’s lineage traces back to 1190 A.D. as part of the Calhoun (Colquhoun) Clan and the Roberts families with some distinguished ancestors.
Katie’s family moved from Van Tassell to Lusk when she was in the 10th grade and 16 years in age. She was the class secretary and very popular in school. Katie met the love of her life, Raymond Bower, at a school dance during her senior year. That was November 1942, and she was engaged to Raymond the following March, graduated from Lusk High School in May and married on Nov. 20, 1943.
Katie and Raymond moved to Lingle and Torrington to start and raise a family that grew to seven children. In 1965, the family relocated to Worland to farm the historic Worland Ranch.
Katie loved the farm life, always had an abundance of animals, was an excellent cook, enjoyed country music, and cherished the Wyoming scenery.
In 1981, Katie and Raymond moved into town and retired to spend time traveling, fishing and hosting/attending family gatherings. They spent their winters in Florida and Mesquite, Nev. They were married 59 years when Raymond died in September 2003, just two months short of their 60th anniversary.
Katie celebrated life and love for everyone, but especially for her family, which was the center of her life. She treasured attending sporting events and celebrating the accomplishments of her entire family. She was devoted in her faith and a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Worland.
Katie always found the good in people and touched those she knew and loved in a very special, caring way. Katie spent the last three years of her life at the Canyon of the Eagles Resort in Texas.
In October 2020, a very special celebration of Katie’s 95th birthday was held with close family and friends in attendance. She could still recite poems and inspirational notes she memorized as a child or passed on to her loved ones. Katie loved her family and friends unconditionally and her hugs will be missed dearly by all.
Katie was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Bower, three daughters: Peggy Ann (Laverne) Lofink, Pamela Shaffer and Becky Witt, granddaughter Kim (Mike) Asay, parents James and Leona Roberts, three sisters: Evelyn Erspamer, Margaret Wilson and Alice Seegrist, and seven brothers: Ralph, Lloyd, Harold, Donnie, James Jr, Jack, and Larry Roberts. She also leaves two brothers in California, Wes and Alvin Roberts.
Katie leaves two sons: Jim (Dena) and Raymond Jr. (Marlene) Bower, all of Worland; two daughters: Kathy Hart of Powell and Cindy Bower of Burnet, Texas.
Katie has 13 living grandchildren: Stephanie (Harold) Bumguardner of Torrington, Brad Lofink of Thermopolis, Dru (Steve) Palmer of Lander, Brandon Bower, Nicholas Bower and Colt (Lacey) Shaffer of Worland; Lance (Lisa) Bower, Chad (Kelly) Bower and Tobi Brown of Cody, Jacob Bower of Seattle, Katy (Ron) Hayes of Casper, Cody (Kay) Shaffer of Cheyenne and Rick Witt of Grand Junction, Colo.
In addition, Katie has 22 great-grandchildren: Klayten (Hannah) Asay of Virginia, Kanin (Sydney) Asay of Powell, Kaleb (Bailey) Asay of Texas, Tiphanie (Joel) Fuss of Torrington, Brittanie Lofink of Nebraska, Baely Lofink of Arizona, Rayann (Luke) Casciato of Thermopolis, Makayla Lofink of Honolulu; Sailor Vigario of Washington, Jackson Bower, Ashlyn Bower and Elizabeth Lofink of Laramie, Brittan, Wade, Trent, Kylan, and Westyn Bower of Cody, Cohen and Phaedra Hayes of Casper, and Esperanza, Faith and Abel Shaffer of Worland.
Katie’s lifetime wish was to live long enough to have great-great grandchildren. She has nine: Asher Bumguardner, Raegan, Kasen, Kymber, and Koda Asay, Noah Fuss, Bensen and Renthee (Lofink) Bennett and Jayce Lofink.
Memorial services will be held in Worland and Canyon of the Eagles, Burnet, Texas, in the early spring of 2021. Interment will take place at the Worland Cemetery. An advanced notice will be published prior to these two special events.
