John B. Case, Jr., died Jan. 22, 2022, at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
John was born April 11, 1932, in Sturgis, S.D., to Hazel and John B. Case, Sr. After graduating from Powell High School in 1950 he joined the Navy. After coming home from the Navy, he met and married his wife Joyce.
In 2009 after the death of his wife, he was reacquainted with his high school sweetheart at a class reunion and married Joyce Martin Asay.
John is survived by his children Dennis, Jack and Cheri Cox and stepchildren Cynthia Kaelberer, Marty Asay and Bill Asay as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be prayed on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. at the Church of St. Anthony in Cody. Memorial mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment will take place at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery in South Dakota.
Memories and condolences can be left on John’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.