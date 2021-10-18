William “Bill” Davis passed away peacefully at Cody Regional Health on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the age of 75.
Bill was a Vietnam War veteran and served from 1967-1969. Bill was a proud 33rd Degree Mason, Shriner and member of the VFW, Post No. 2673, in Cody. He had a passion for motorcycles and traversed much of the countryside on two wheels throughout his lifetime.
He was a loyal friend, always extending an offer to help and serve his community, friends and neighbors. He was strong-willed, a loving father and husband, and will be missed dearly by many.
He is survived by his wife Jan and son Keith.
Memorial services will be held at Ballard Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m.
To share condolences with the family please visit ballardfh.com.
