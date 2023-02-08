Wayne Hoff, 70, of Lodi, Calif., passed away on Nov. 18, 2022, in a single motor vehicle accident in Cody, where he resided for the past four years.
Wayne was born in Lodi to Dr. Helmuth and Virginia Hoff on Aug. 28, 1952.
He attended Lodi High School, graduating in 1970. He attended California State University, San Diego, and UC Berkeley, receiving a BA in Linguistics and English.
He worked as a technical writer for the Silicon Valley Defense Department and various Silicon Valley firms such as HP and Palm, writing the manuals for the HP printer and the Palm Pilot. He would work until a project was finished and then spend six months traveling the world, with too many adventures to count. Wayne also was the ghostwriter of a book about the Indian Invasion of Alcatraz, which required that he live on the Indian reservation with the principle leader of the invasion. Later in life, through much education and experience, Wayne became an Energy Medicine Specialist, and began his business called Biospiritus, a healing service of the Body-Mind-Heart-Soul-Spirit. He served people in the Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stockton and San Ramon while living in the Carmel area for many years.
Four years ago, Wayne moved to Cody and continued his business of Biospiritual healing while enjoying the wide open, beautiful landscape of Wyoming, especially Yellowstone National Park and its surroundings.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Hoff (1990) and Dr. Helmuth Hoff (2006).
Wayne is survived by two brothers, Dr. Mark (Dr. Nancy) Hoff , Dr. James (Dr. Mary) Hoff, and one sister Carolyn Hoff. He is survived by nieces and nephews Dr. Brad Hoff, Dr. Troy Hoff, Sarah Hoff, Ryan Hoff, Chris Hoff, and Daniel (Vanessa) Hoff. He is survived by great-nephew Micah Schumacher, and three great-nieces Adeline Schumacher, Mia Golden and Olivia Hoff. Wayne is also survived by his many, many friends that he has had over the years, which he treasured so much. (You know who you are!)
There will be a private memorial at a later date. Any correspondence may be sent to maryehoff@gmail.com.
