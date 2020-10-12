Julie S. Haglund, 71, of Cody, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
Julie Haglund, one of twins, was born on Jan. 30, 1949, during the famous “blizzard of 49” to William A. and Genie V. Stambaugh. She spent the majority of her life living in Cody and had numerous friends and family here.
As a child growing up she was in 4-H club and square dance club on the South Fork where she grew up. She attended school in Cody, graduating Cody High School in 1967. While in high school she was a class officer, member of the honor society, prom attendant and chosen for Girls State. She excelled in music and was a violin player.
After high school she worked at the Green Gables and shortly thereafter was employed by Western Union and later was transferred to Casper. She later moved back to Cody and was employed by Goppert, Day and Olsen as a legal secretary for many years. During that time she met and married Gary R. Haglund. Gary passed away after a long battle with cancer. At that time, Julie and Gary had been working on a remodel of the house on the family ranch, which the siblings had purchased from their father. After Gary’s death she moved to the ranch.
In 1993 Julie and her sister gave up office careers and purchased Hey Lou’s Lounge and Liquor store which was renamed TJ’s which they continued to operate until 2001, while there they also took over management of the Brass Rail for approximately three years.
After selling TJ’s, Julie went to work for Big Horn Redi-Mix in their office for several years.
She had many friends and if you stopped at her house on South Fork you would always be offered a cup of coffee or a glass of wine.
She is survived by her twin sister Tacie (Kevin) Merrill, brothers Grant (Janet) Stambaugh, and Kenny (Debbi) Stambaugh, nieces, nephews two aunts and numerous cousins.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Spirit Mountain Hospice House.
