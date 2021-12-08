Lenore Michelle Nielsen, 48, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Waco, Texas. A visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford, Miss. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m., also at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
Lenore was born to Robert William and Edith Weathers in Memphis, Tenn.
Lenore is described by her family as being caring, loving and loyal. She was an avid Ole Miss Football fan, watching the Rebels play anytime she got the chance. She also enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband, Erik. Above all things though, her passion was her family and friends. She was always the one getting everyone together and supported them in whatever they may have been going through. She was a great wife and mother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Lenore is survived by her husband, Erik Nielsen, of Woodway, Texas; her two sons, Matt Vaughters and Trenton Nielsen; her granddaughters, Lily Vaughters, Maya Vaughters and Callie Adams; her mother, Edith Weathers; her siblings, Jack (Deana) Weathers and Ruth (Mike Watson) Weathers; her nephews, Preston (Lucy) Weathers and Luke Watson; her nieces, Paige (Caleb) Warren, Regan (Tyler) Moore, Lindsey Huggins, and Haley (Seth) Stacey; and her best friend, Lynn Rivers.
Lenore was preceded in death by her father, Robert William Weathers.
For those unavailable to attend the service for Mrs. Lenore Michelle Nielsen, click on the link provided colemanfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Lenore-Nielsen-2/#!/PhotosVideos
