Ernie Lee Jackson, 88, longtime resident of Cody, passed away May 16, 2021, in Norton, Kan., of natural causes.
Ernie was born in Cody on Jan. 12, 1933, to George and Viola (Shipp) Jackson. At age 15, he married Jessie Mae Watts on Sept. 13, 1948. They lived in Cody until she passed away, giving them 59 years of happiness.
He loved hunting, fishing, being a pilot and playing is rhythm guitar for country music bands. Ernie worked on the Cody police force. Later in life, he enjoyed his time working at the Buffalo Bill Museum.
Ernie is survived by his daughter Viola Harvey of Long Island, Kan., six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jessie, infant daughter Sharon, and two sons David and Wayne Jackson.
Viewing to be held June 2, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Ballard Funeral Home in Cody. A graveside service for the immediate family will be held on June 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent on Ernie’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
