Grayson Owen Henry, 13, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Cody in an ATV accident.
Grayson was born Jan. 15, 2007, in Billings to Alan and Chancy Henry. Grayson lived in Cody all his life. He was looking forward to starting his eighth grade year with Cody Middle School.
He enjoyed helping neighbors with any physical work that needed to be done. He was a first-place winner in individual arts and crafts at the Park County Fair.
His pride and joy was his 1982 F-150 he purchased from his great-grandparents. The truck was bought with his hard-earned money at the age of 10.
He was an aspiring guitar and mandolin player, much like his great-grandpa Gary Mangis who had given Grayson his treasured mandolin this May. He bought and played a black guitar, just like Johnny Cash. Country was his favorite style of music. It’s important to know he never had a professional lesson and was mostly self-taught. Grayson was proud to be a cowboy and lived the cowboy and farmer way of life. When he dreamed something, his creative mind could bring it to life.
Grayson took pride in bringing happiness to others. Please always remember his contagious smile, healing hugs and firm, direct handshake.
Grayson is survived by his parents Alan and Chancy Henry, older brother Garrett and younger sister Harper. He joins his infant brothers Jack and Tyler in heaven.
He is also survived by grandparents Glen and Kathy Shirley of Cody, Wayne and Cheryl Henry of Cody, Lu and Steve Miller of Greencastle, Pa.; great-grandparents Gary and Eileen Mangis of Creston, Wash., and Annabelle Henry of Greencastle, uncle Jason and aunt Amy Shirley, cousins Carson, Bo and Camille Shirley, aunt Laura Shirley, and uncle Eric and aunt Missy Wingert and children Mackenzie and Elijah Wingert.
Viewing and visitation will be at Ballard Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, from 3-4 p.m. The funeral service will start at 4 p.m. with fellowship and reception to follow at The Elks. Please wear casual attire and no black. Jeans are welcome.
An online guestbook is available at BallardFH.com.
