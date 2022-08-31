Richard A. Jackson, 82, of Wilmington, Del., and Cody, passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2022.
Born in Cody, he was the son of the late Mary Elizabeth (Andren) and Willie Jackson. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with his PhD in organic chemistry. Dick’s career included research at 3M in Minnesota, and then at DuPont, where he served in many different capacities. In his retirement, Dick picked up astronomy and astrophotography. He loved the moon and the night skies. That love was captured in his photographs.
In addition to his parents, Richard is predeceased by his brothers, Floyd Jackson, and Bill Jackson.
He is survived by his wife, Earlene Jackson; his daughters, Susan Jackson-Walker and Keri Jackson, her husband, Adrian Kunzle, his grandchildren, Ben, Abby, Alex, and Tristan; his sisters, Patsy Bolton and Ginger Bell; his stepchildren, Kari, Lisa, and Gabri; and his step-grandchildren, Addison, Adalyn, Cody, Carson, Avery, and Devin; his Cody family, Joyce and Bill Feeley, Kay Drury; Tiffani, Finn and Solie Jackson, and Cindy Farmer. He will also be greatly missed by his long-time friend and fishing buddy, Tedd Johnson.
Dick enjoyed traveling and camping with Earlene in their motorhome. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was very proud of his daughters for the outstanding women they are.
Dick had many accomplishments in his life. There was nothing he could not do and do well. He worked for perfection and once it was perfected, he moved on to the next.
Services will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Brain Donor Project at braindonorproject.org/.
