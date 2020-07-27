On July 24 2020, one of the good guys left the room.
Maurice “Mo” Shields, 84, never turned away from adventure and we believe he is again telling terrible jokes, snuzzling a lifetime of dogs, and giving hugs without limit.
Mo (Maurice) was born in the mid-1930s, and lived happily in Kansas for decades. He and his first wife, Joyce Hodge, had four boys Ralph, Martin, Peter, and Eric while Mo taught school and coached in Herndon, Kan., Walden, Colo., Cody and St. Paul, Minn. A daughter Abby Shields Davis was born after his 1982 marriage to his best friend Ann Hamilton Shields.
As a young man, Mo played minor league baseball for the Dodgers, and left this world with the broken fingers to prove it! He earned a teaching degree from Friends University and a Masters from Kansas State University, and spent his career teaching and coaching football, basketball, and golf at Bethel College and Cody High School.
At various times he worked as a Forest Service ranger and fire lookout, a deputy sheriff, a volunteer fireman, and a WWII tour guide. Well into his 70s he spent every Saturday hiking 10-20 km through the German forests of Rhineland/Pfalz.
In 1992 Mo, Ann and Abby moved to Berlin, Germany, to work for the U.S. Army. The job extended to 21 years in Germany while Mo did family counseling and social work for the US Army. A highlight of those years was leading WWII history staff rides and Wounded Warrior trips for Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. Hundreds of deployed staff and Wounded Warriors remember crawling through WWII bunkers and scouting for shrapnel with him in the forests of Belgium and Luxembourg.
Mo’s health deteriorated after returning to the USA in 2013, and he was happy to sit back and relax in Washington, DC.
He was predeceased by his parents Dale and Mildred Shields, and three siblings Robert Shields, EJ Stephens and Kenneth Shields.
Survivors include his first wife Joyce Anderson, wife Ann Hamilton Shields of Alexandria, daughter Abby Shields Davis of Annapolis, and sons Ralph of Udall Kan., Martin of Garden City Kan., Peter of Orlando Fla. and Eric of Forks Wash. Their spouses and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss him, too.
In accordance with his wishes, no services are planned other than a grand potluck in Cody in the future, at which time his ashes will be spread in the Beartooth Mountains of Montana.
Please direct any memorials to the staff fund at the Fountains of Washington House in thanks for their magnificent care to “Mr. Mo.” We promise to consolidate the donations and get them to the right place.
Contact Ann at the yahoo email for a mailing address, or you may contribute through PayPal at annhamiltonshields@yahoo.com, VenMo @Ann-Shields-11, or at this link for GoFundMehttps://www.gofundme.com/f/mo-shields-memorial?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.