Travis Lee Pearson passed away Feb. 26, 2023, at the age of 46.
Travis was born Dec. 12, 1976, to Gene and Linda Pearson. He was raised in Cody and graduated from Cody High School in 1995.
Travis worked for 17 years at Paragon Geophysical Services as a field technician and seismographer. He married Leslie Hazel in August 2008 in Sturgis, S.D. They lived in many states during Travis’s career, including Montana, Colorado, Oklahoma and Kansas. They became parents in 2012 with the birth of their son Shawn. When Leslie passed away July 2018, Travis dedicated his time to being the best dad and provider for Shawn. They moved to Cody in 2020.
Travis had a passion for riding motorcycles. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to the shooting range with friends.
Travis was preceded in death by his wife Leslie Pearson, parents Gene and Linda Pearson, brother William, grandparents Donald and Katherine Boyles, Ora and Ruth Pearson, uncles Roger and Duane Pearson, Aunt Wyoma Pearson and cousins Michael Pearson Mosebar, Eric Shawn Pearson and Orin Pearson.
He is survived by his son Shawn Pearson, brother and sister-in-law Loren (Erin) Hazel and Leah (Matt) Hazel, and aunts and uncles Leon and Edwina Boyles and Darrel and Anita Pearson.
Condolences can be sent to the Hazel residence, 19 Branding Iron Trail, Cody, WY, 82414.
There will be a private memorial for family and friends.
