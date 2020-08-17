Phyllis “Joy” Gaelick was born Dec. 1, 1930, to Russell and Alma McQueen in Calgary, Alberta.
She died peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 5, 2020.
In 1953 she married R.T. Gaelick and they had three children, Glenn (Cecy) in Phoenix, Nancy Green (Virgil) in Liberty Lake, Wash. and Norma Currie in Colorado Springs, Colo.
They transferred to Cody with Husky Oil Co. in 1962 and lived there for many years. Joy moved to the Pacific Northwest in 2004 and for the last year resided in Liberty Lake.
She loved to travel, play golf and met with her weekly bridge group for the last several years. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and true kindness.
She is survived by her three children and spouses, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson.
“You were an Angel in the shape of our Mum. We sing hallelujah, you’re home.”
No service is planned. She will be remembered as the loving Mum and Nana, and Nana Great she was.
