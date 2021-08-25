Homer David Morris, 76, of Powell passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Mont.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.
Homer David Morris, son of John and Helen (Parkins) Morris, was born Aug. 2, 1945, in Belle Fourche, S.D. Dave graduated from Hulett High in 1963.
Dave joined the Marines and served honorably in the Vietnam Conflict. When he returned, he continued his education and graduated from the University of Wyoming. He was united in marriage with Judy Bruce on Dec. 21, 1968, in Evanston.
Dave spent most of all his working career with the U.S. Forest Service working as a range conservationist, which started in Laramie, and then went to Collbran, Colo., and finished in Greybull.
Dave wasn’t afraid to stand up for what he thought was the right thing to do, and he lived by this his entire life. His love of the outdoors was shown through his dedicated work for the department. Dave was a member of the Range Management Society, VFW in Collbran and the board of the Big Horn County Weed & Pest.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed bird watching and woodworking, especially making birdhouses. Dave had a large garden and loved sharing his produce with family and friends. He was always working on a project from irrigation to pruning trees, and of course cutting firewood to have his infamous fires.
Most of all, he loved his family which he showed with generosity, always a concern for safety and sharing as much time as possible. Dave was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed.
Dave is survived by his two sons Kane (Tracy) Morris; Bart (Wendy) Morris; grandchildren Sierra Morris and Garrett Morris, sisters Joy Morris; Anita Goodell, and Gail (Leon) Jadlowski.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Helen Morris, and his wife Judy Morris in 2019.
Celebration of life will be Aug. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. at 10 Llama Drive, Powell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.