Tally-ho to a good man, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend!
Kenneth Lee Sr., of Cody, passed into the presence of his Savior on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020.
Kenneth was born on May 3, 1937 in Horatio, Ark., to Earl and Elizabeth Lee. He was the first of their three children. He grew up in difficult times but rarely spoke of those times with negativity. His family moved from Arkansas to National City, Calif., and then on to Oregon, where he spent most of his life, before moving to Cody, Wyo., in 2002.
He loved to work hard and to provide for his family. Driving trucks was one of his favorite things to do.
He was preceded in death by his father, brother, mother, and sister. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruby Lee, and his children Linda and Kenneth Jr., and his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other extended family members.
Memorial services are pending with Ballard Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.