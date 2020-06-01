Norman L. Wade of Arvada, Colo., a former resident of Stillwater, Okla., passed away May 5, 2020, from congestive heart failure.
Norman was born June 29, 1927, in Garber, Okla., to Catherine (Ellis) Wade and C.B. “Barney” Wade. In his youth he resided with his parents and family on a wheat and cattle farm in the Antelope Valley community, south of Billings, Okla.
Norman graduated from Garber High School in 1945, where he played on the State Championship Football team. After high school, he served in the United States Marine Corps during the last months of World War II.
Following his military service, he received a B.S. in Business Administration from Oklahoma A&M in January 1951. While at Oklahoma A&M Norman met his wife of 68 years, Meredeth L. Miles of Cushing, Okla. They were married on Sept. 15, 1951, in Dallas, Texas.
Norman was a successful banker for 35 years beginning his employment with the First National Bank of Fort Worth, Texas in 1952. He also held banking positions in Boulder, Colo., Colorado Springs, Colo., and Cody.
Norman cofounded and retired from the First National Bank of Tempe, Ariz. He was active in several organizations over the years including the United Way, Rotary Club, Masonic Lodge and Elks. He was a member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Norman had a great sense of adventure and a love of travel, taking a trip around the world in 1973 and driving as far north as Alaska and as far south as the Baja of Mexico. His fondness of travel was only exceeded by his love of Oklahoma.
He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Eileen Watson, Giggie Payne, and brother Ellis Wade.
Survivors include his wife Meredeth; daughter Kerry Coy (John) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Lake City, Colo., son Marc Wade (Stacie) of Denver, Colo., and daughter Erin Wade of Golden, Colo.; five grandchildren Taylor Coy (Claire), Scott Coy (Lauren), Angela Wade, Miles Wade and Mariel Peters; three great-grandsons, Charlie Coy, Max Coy and Wyatt Coy; and several nieces.
Services for the family will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home, Enid, Okla. Burial will follow in the Garber Cemetery, Garber, Okla.
Condolences may be made to the family at ladusauevans.com.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Oklahoma State University Foundation in Stillwater, Okla., or the Garber Cemetery Association.
