It is with great sadness that the family of Lois Margaret (Potter) Richardson announces her passing.
Lois peacefully returned home to her Savior on June 18, 2020, at approximately 3:40 a.m. at the age of 91. She passed away at St. John’s United-Liggett Cottage in Billings.
She lived at St. John’s United for five years and was loved by many of the staff. We would like to thank all of them for upholding the mission of St. John’s United as they cared for Lois in her final years. As Lois prepared to meet her Heavenly Father, she was surrounded and comforted by her family.
From her earliest years to the end of her life, Lois dedicated her time to caring for people. She was born July 22, 1928, on a small farm in Hawarden, Saskatchewan, Canada. Her father, Floyd Leland Potter, was a relief agent and telegrapher for the Canadian Pacific Railroad. Her mother, Mary Ann (Haberlach) Potter, was a homemaker. She also had a younger brother, Floyd Lenard Jr.
Lois graduated from nursing school at Moose Jaw Providence Hospital in 1949. While attending school she also studied classical piano through adjunct classes from the Royal Conservatory of Music at Toronto. She met Regnvald Bakke, an electrician, in 1952. They were married in Anderson, Texas, on May 2, 1953. Soon after they welcomed their first born child, Freya Ann (67), into the world. Following her birth, came Karen Elizabeth (66), Eric Michael (59), and their last Kris Marie (52).
Later in life her family would double in size when she combined families with Glen (Smokie) Edward Richardson in 1971. That day they added to the family Kim Edward (deceased), Rikki Joanne (72), Allan Boyd (69), and Laurie Alice (65).
The couple called Cody home until 1984. While there, Smokie worked for Marathon Oil Company as a foreman and Lois worked as a nurse at the W.R. Coe Memorial Hospital where she eventually became the Director of Nursing. She retired on January 13, 1982, but continued to serve part time for many more years. She was at West Park Hospital for a total of 25 years.
Smokie and Lois lived out the rest of their years together at their farm in Ralston. That became the epicenter of many happy family gatherings for years to come.
Lois’ occupation and family kept her very busy but she also had a large array of hobbies and talents. A love for music followed her throughout her life. She not only played piano but also the accordion and organ. She traveled around Wyoming during the 1950s playing in a small post-war band, and played piano at church on Sundays for almost 40 years.
She belonged to a mixed and all-women’s bowling league. When she wasn’t making music or bowling you could find her crocheting, knitting, stitching, sewing, gardening, canning, writing letters, and all manner of domestic achievements. Her greatest talent lay in her love for her family and the Savior.
Lois was a devout Lutheran for all of the years of her adult life and spent countless hours studying and applying the teachings of Jesus. She was a proud and busy grandmother of 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Ask any of them what their favorite memories of Grandma Lois are and inevitably they will include variations of her wonderful breakfasts, Sundays at church, a fully stocked toy box, a never ending cookie jar, sunrise snuggles, and a warm lap to read on.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Mary Potter, brother Floyd Lenard Potter Jr., husband Smokie Richardson, son Kim Richardson, grandson Rod Mulholland, grandson Grant Noonkester, and great-grandson Leonard Medina Jr.
Lois will be missed by her surviving children Freya (Darryl) Parrett, Karen (Dean Dickerson) Singer, Eric (Pansy) Bakke, Kris Bakke, Rikki Richardson, Allan Richardson and Laurie (Dean) Campbell. As well as her grand, great-, and great-great-grandchildren.
The number of lives touched by Lois is boundless. We will all miss her dearly. Her legacy of following Christ’s teachings, caring for the sick, and her calm and content spirit will carry on.
A memorial for Lois will take place on Aug. 8, 2020, in Park County. The exact location of the memorial is to be determined. If you would like to attend please send an email to kris.marie.surat@gmail.com for further information.
