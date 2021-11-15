Jacqueline Pearl Charnell finished her earthly journey and was gathered into her Savior’s arms on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. She was 94-years old.
Jackie was born on June 20, 1927 to James Henry and Pearl Shafer in Los Angeles, Calif. She was an only child. Her mother died while she was quite young, and her father placed her with family friends.
On Oct. 11, 1946, she married her high school sweetheart Phil Charnell.
They were married for 67 years. They raised their three children in Torrance, Calif.
Jackie accepted the Lord Jesus as her Savior while a teenager. She strove to walk with Him daily for the rest of her life. She was a member of the Cody CMA church.
Jackie was a gifted person. She was a creative wedding cake baker, an excellent seamstress, and an accomplished painter.
Her professional life was entirely spent at Church Development Fund in Southern California. She was the first secretary hired and then retired as president of the Board of Directors.
Jackie and Phil loved to travel and after retirement traveled the world. Africa to Europe, Australia to Central America. She always had “just one more trip.”
Jackie moved to Cody in 2016 to be near family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Phil.
Jackie is survived by her three children: Sharon (Ron) Gherman of Funny River, Alaska; Cathy (Doc) Asay of Cody; and Jim (Maria) Charnell of Long Beach, California. She has nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Complications from a breakthrough case of COVID were just too much for her body to bear. We will miss her terribly but are comforted to know we will one day be together again in the presence of our Lord.
The family will gather at a later date.
