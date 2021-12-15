Glenda Mae Kuhn passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 13, 2021 due to a brain tumor. She spent her final days in the Cody Hospice House surrounded by family and friends.
Glenda was born to Magdalen (Herold) and Martin Kuhn on May 27, 1950. She was raised on a farm near Lefor, N.D. The farm life was not for her and she especially despised hoeing potatoes and hauling hay bales. She attended Lefor Public School and graduated from high school in May of 1968. Following graduation, Glenda joined the Women’s Army Corps on Sept. 29, 1968.
Glenda served approximately three years in the army. Her last 18 months she was stationed in Germany. She returned to North Dakota briefly and in January, 1972, she moved to Minneapolis and began working for the Fort Snelling Veterans Administration. Glenda completed 20 years of service with the VA. In March of 1974, Glenda also joined the United States Army Reserve. She completed 20 years of service in the Army Reserve, but every year she dreaded the annual physical fitness test, especially the 1-mile run.
Glenda’s children were her puppies Michaela Ann, Michah John, Mitzi Ann, and Molly Mae. Just like children, they kept her busy running after them and taking care of them. Her puppies provided immense joy, love, and companionship.
In the early 2000’s, Glenda accepted a position with the United States Forest Service in Cody. Glenda immediately fell in love with Cody and became an active member of the community. She made many “best” friends and knew that Cody was where she wanted to retire and spend the rest of her life. She especially loved that the humidity was low which made her curly hair more manageable.
Glenda has always said the most important single event in her life happened on June 1, 1975. On this date she began her personal relationship and commitment to the Lord Jesus Christ. Glenda truly walked the walk of a dedicated Christian woman. She loved Jesus with all her heart and even referred to him as her perfect husband, whom she’d live with eternally in Heaven. She spent many hours reading and memorizing Bible verses and could always recite verses either at Bible study with friends, or when she would be encouraging someone along the way. Glenda truly had the gift of hospitality. She reached out to every newcomer at church, including all her pastors, with a wonderful meal in her beautiful home. Her relationship with our Lord and savior was genuine. Her eyes would sparkle sharing how God had answered prayers. When she said she was praying for you, you could count on that happening. This was evident by the 50+ prayer journals that documented her prayers for others as well as her personal blessings. Glenda was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church, and community.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents Magdalen and Martin Kuhn, and survived by her siblings Calvin, Darrell, Linda, and Bruce. Glenda is also survived by her beloved puppy Molly Mae.
Memorial will be held on Monday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. at Cody CMA church located at 147 Cooper Lane East. Veteran rites will be provided at the church by the VFW Post 2673 Honor Guard. Burial will be in Lefor, N.D. at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to Glenda’s family on her memorial page on BallardFH.com
