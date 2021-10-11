Dorothy “Dottie” (Maag) Winkle was born in Los Angeles on Nov. 21, 1932. She grew up in the Mojave Desert area of California called Antelope Valley where was raised by her grandmother and father.
Dottie and her brother Art shared a special bond and Art called Dottie “Sister Mine.”
Dottie went to school at Antelope Valley Joint Union High School and participated in various sports, lettering in volleyball, field hockey, basketball and softball. The true highlight of her time in high school was meeting the love of her life Jack Winkle.
Jack enlisted in the Navy in February 1951. While he was away at boot camp for nine weeks, the two made plans to get married as soon as he was given leave.
Dottie married Jack on May 1, 1951, in a quiet family wedding held at the bridegroom’s home. They traveled around the states while Jack served his country and began their family.
They had three sons Jack II (Julie), Bob and Chuck (Karen); five grandchildren Christian, Andy (Cailin), Allie (Jordan), Alex and Noah; and three great-grandchildren Mark, Ava and Bridger.
The family enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing/hunting and playing cribbage together.
Dottie was also a successful and talented businesswoman who worked her way up to becoming the vice-president at Metmor Financial Inc, the First Alliance Financial Group, and Pacific Alliance Mortgage Co., Inc. She attended Antelope Valley, Fullerton and Delta Colleges majoring in Art and Psychology. She later attended Sawyer Business College with MBA Processing and Closing courses.
Dottie was a gifted artist who was mostly self-trained, but worked with many instructors and artists as she traveled with her husband throughout the United States. She attended a few classes at Weber State in Ogden, Utah, Delta Junior College in Stockton, Calif., Fullerton College in Fullerton, Calif., and San Jacinto College in Menifee, Calif.
Dottie loved sports, especially football. She was an avid Chiefs fan, but also enjoyed watching all her children and grandchildren play sports. Dottie loved her family and enjoyed watching them in all their activities including music, theater and other hobbies/talents.
Dottie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack; her father Vital Maag; her mother Mary Sarokin; her brother Art (Barbara) and her sister Mary; her brother-in-law Bud and his wife Lois; and her sister-in-law Dorothy Dowell.
She is survived by her sons Jack (Julie), Bob, Chuck (Karen); her grandsons Christian, Andy (Cailin), Alex and Noah; her granddaughter Allie (Jordan); and her great-grandchildren Mark, Ava and Bridger.
Dottie’s legacy will live on through her family and the orchard that she planted.
Condolences can be left on Dottie’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
