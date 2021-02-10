Jeni Bibler, 59, lost her battle with cancer Feb. 7, 2021, at her home in Salem, Ala., surrounded by her husband Lucky and their children, Cynthia and Jarrod.
Jeni was born July 7, 1961, in Santa Ana, Calif., and later moved with her parents to a small farm in Nebraska. In 1981, she began her career to become a nurse, all while juggling being a single mother of two. She earned her degree in Nursing with a specialty in Wound Care in Colorado.
In the summer of 2006, at Lake Tahoe, she married the love of her life Lucky. Lucky and Jeni spent every moment with each other, and grew to have a love for one another that was truly inspiring. You could always count on her, she was always there, steady, firm and never waivered.
As a nurse, she spent a life caring for those who couldn’t care for themselves and never complained. Her love and passion for her career and marriage were something to be envious of. In her spare time, she loved Harley rides with Lucky, camping and the company of good friends and family. She loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She was loved by so many and her absence has truly been felt. We are grateful for the time we had with her. Jeni will be sorely missed, but her love will live on in our hearts forever.
She is survived by her husband, her two children Cynthia (Blake) and Jarrod (Katie), and her seven grandchildren, Tyler, Tucker, Brodie, Lilly, Ryan, Clay and Taylor. Also her many friends far and wide.
