Russell Arthur Dwyer, 79, of Cody, Wyo., entered eternal life on Nov. 28, 2021.
Born in Detroit, Wayne County, Mich., Russell joined the military and retired as a Sgt. First Class from the United States Army. After his first retirement, he continued to work for most of his life, retiring twice more. In his retirement he and Garnet volunteered with Laborers for Christ, and throughout his life he volunteered his services with the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod wherever he lived.
He was a kind and loving husband to Garnet, his wife of 55 years, as well as a caring and compassionate father to their sons, Russell Arthur, Jr., Theodore James, and Miguel Samson, daughter, Heidi Maria, and his five grandkids: Russell III, Colby, Caitlin, Chaise and Seth. His love and support extended beyond his immediate family to those who are considered a part of the Dwyer family, Kristina Clouser-Parish, and Cameron Campbell.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1207 Stampede Ave in Cody. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Russell’s honor to Christ the King Lutheran Church, PO Box 355, Cody, WY, 82414.
Condolences to the family can be sent on Russ’s memorial page at BallardFH.com
