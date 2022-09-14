Michael Patrick Deal, 70, of Meeteetse, passed away on Sept. 11, 2022.
He leaves behind his wife Deborah of 50 years of marriage, his son Jason (Christine) Deal, his brother Patrick (Anna Lazzarini) Deal, mother Carol Rusty Deal, his half-sisters Linda Trent, Kathy Gordon and Denise Johnson.
Mike was a gun enthusiast, hunter and fisherman. He loved his Harleys and rode motorcycles for over 30 years. He loved his church family and will be sadly missed by all.
He will be cremated and laid to rest in the Meeteetse Cemetery. A memorial service will be on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at the Meeteetse Community Church.
Memories and condolences can be shared on Mike’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
