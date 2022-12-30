Shannon Marie Wyllie, an Angel of God, left this life to live with Jesus in Heaven on Christmas Day, 2022.
Shannon was born on June 29, 1966, in Cody to parents John and Sally Wyllie. From the time she was 2 ½ years old, she lived at the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander. Due to complications at birth, she was unable to live her life at the family home.
She is survived by her parents John and Sally, two brothers; Tony (Lynn) and Justin (Jodi); nieces Hunter, Skylar and Brooklyn, and nephew Dylan. She also is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial Mass was held at the Church of St. Anthony on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. with luncheon and graveside services to follow.
Condolences can be left on Shannon’s memorial page at BallardFH.com.
