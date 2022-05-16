Frances O. McCumber past peacefully on May 12, 2022, at Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody. She was 88-years-old.
Fran was born a coal miner’s daughter on Jan. 26, 1934, in Manderson at her aunt’s home to Elma (Taylor) and Charles Orviss Blakesley. Fran was raised in Manderson, Hyattville and Shell and graduated from high school in Greybull.
The family moved to Heart Mountain in 1952. Fran met the love of her life at the Spud Nut Bakery, and on Dec. 20, 1953, was married to James Allen McCumber. They had four children, Kay, Chuck, Bob and Dennis.
Fran operated one of the most popular day cares in Cody for 37 years, retiring in 1995. Fran and Allen also owned and operated McCumber Locksmith for decades. They both loved to go on picnics and go camping whenever time would allow.
Fran is survived by Kay (Evan) Mathews, Chuck (Sandy) McCumber, Bob (Leanne) McCumber, seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, two goddaughters and lifelong friends (sisters) Sherry Snow and Joanne Skinner, numerous nieces and nephews.
Fran was proceeded in death by her husband Allen, newborn son Dennis, her parents, sisters Helen Beth and Ellen Blakesley (newborn twins) Mamie Wilson, Fern Miller, Jeanie Good and all of Allen’s immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Spirit Mountain Hospice at 808 Canyon View Ave., Cody, WY, 82414.
Memorial services will be at Cody United Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 11 a.m.
